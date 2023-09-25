Should the Jets bench Zach Wilson?

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The New York Jets are down bad.

Everybody unfortunately knows what happened to Aaron Rodgers just four plays into his Jets’ debut, but the franchise failed to account for the fact that his backup is one of the biggest busts in NFL draft history. And now, they’re paying the price with back-to-back abysmal performances from Zach Wilson.

Is it time for the Jets to bench Wilson and turn to Tim Boyle or a free agent or trade target?

The GM Shuffle discusses that and more storylines from Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Listen to the full episode below.

Show Breakdown

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down the questionable coaching decisions to end the Steelers-Raiders & Chargers-Vikings games. Plus, they react to a historic blowout in Miami, offensive futility in New York and shocking upsets in Arizona & Jacksonville. The guys end the show with Michael’s awards for Week 3 and a quick look at Monday Night Football.

Video

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the guys on Twitter @mlombardiNFL and @FemiAbebefe.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.