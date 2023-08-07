The GM Shuffle discuss Alvin Kamara’s suspension, NFL training camp all-hype team

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

Following months of speculation, the NFL finally suspended Saints running back Alvin Kamara for three games for conduct detrimental to the team.

While many believed the former All-Pro running back could’ve been suspended for over three games, the Saints prepared for this by signing touchdown vulture Jamaal Williams and drafting Kendre Miller in the 2023 NFL Draft. After fourth-string running back Eno Benjamin suffered a torn Achilles in practice, New Orleans will bring in Kareem Hunt for a visit.

What do The GM Shuffle hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe think of Kamara’s suspension and how it will impact the team and their playoff chances?

