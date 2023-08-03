The GM Shuffle breaks down 2023 NFL QB competitions, Broncos WR injuries

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

With the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game kicking off on Thursday, it’s the unofficial start of the football season.

While the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns don’t have any quarterback controversies, there is plenty going on in training camp and the preseason.

On today’s episode of The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe discuss all the battles from the 49ers to the Buccaneers and any in between.

They also break down the best pass-rushers in the league. Where do 49ers’ Nick Bosa and Cowboys’ Micah Parsons land on the list?

