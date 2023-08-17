GM Shuffle breaks down latest NFL free agency moves, Anthony Richardson news

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The 2023 NFL offseason will have a lasting impact. Not only were there impactful signings, but a handful of talented running backs remained free agents for an intriguing amount of time.

Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott have been household names over the last several years but found themselves without a team for most of the summer. They finally landed with the New York Jets and the New England Patriots, respectively, while Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt have yet to be signed.

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin held out of the start of training camp for a new deal and got what he was looking for after two weeks. He rejoins the Cowboys’ offensive line leading Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe to discuss who has the best o-line in the league.

Finally, the duo breaks down the news that Anthony Richardson has been named the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts and offers up some predictions for how he will fare in his rookie season.

