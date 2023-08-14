The GM Shuffle: Trey Lance’s disappointing performance, rookie QBs debut

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

Trey Lance’s highly anticipated return from a broken ankle that ended his 2022 season was far from perfect. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s stat line looks fine — completing 10 of 15 passes, including a touchdown — but the third-year passer tossed multiple interceptable passes and struggled through his reads.

Despite Lance’s inexperience, he’s shown little signs of improvement. Is it time to worry in the Bay Area? Should the Niners look to move on and keep Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold as the team’s quarterbacks?

Hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down Lance’s performance, and how the rookie QBs — Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis — looked in their NFL debuts.

