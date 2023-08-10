The GM Shuffle breaks down Washington Commanders coaching controversy

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The Washington Commanders can’t seem to stay out of controversy for too long.

This time, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the questionable decision to tell the media that some Washington players have complained about Eric Bieniemy’s coaching style.

Plenty of former players defended Bieniemy, but that might not matter, as it could be the start of a bigger controversy for a team with a new owner.

Are Rivera’s comments a big deal or just offseason fodder?

Find out on today’s The GM Shuffle with hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe.

Show Breakdown

Hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down Ron Rivera’s comments about Eric Bieniemy and the coaching controversy brewing in Washington. Plus, a quick recap of the New York Jets’ debut on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” and the Johnny Manziel Netflix documentary.

