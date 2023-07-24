The GM Shuffle discuss Chris Jones’ holdout, Jimmy Garoppolo’s health

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

NFL training camps are underway which means the 2023 football season is unofficially here.

Unfortunately, that means off-the-field drama — such as injuries, holdouts for a new contract, and more — will be the headline news in the football world.

And it’s already started.

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones wants a new deal, new Lions defensive back C.J. Gardener-Johnson suffered a nearly catastrophic injury and, in better news, Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is finally cleared from a foot injury that sidelined him.

On Monday’s The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break it all down.

Hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe discuss Chris Jones’ holdout for a new deal with the Chiefs. Plus, Garoppolo passed his physical in Las Vegas and is cleared for Raiders camp. The guys also react to injury updates from around the league - including Bills RB Nyheim Hines’ season-ending knee injury.

