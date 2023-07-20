The GM Shuffle breaks down NFL franchise tag deadline

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The 2023 NFL franchise tag deadline has come and gone, with only one deadline deal — the Jaguars signing Evan Engram to a three-year contract — to show for it.

The biggest headlines were, of course, the lack of long-term pacts for three high-profile running backs — the Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Raiders’ Josh Jacobs and Cowboys’ Tony Pollard.

On Thursday's The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down the fallout from this year's franchise tag deadline, and more.

Hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down the fallout from Monday's franchise tag deadline. Plus, today's the day NFL owners are finally set to approve the Commanders' sale from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris' ownership group. The guys also get into Zack Martin's contract woes in Dallas.

