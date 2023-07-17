The GM Shuffle: Breaking down DeAndre Hopkins’ deal with Titans

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The NFL might still be on summer vacation for a few more days, but the football world was awakened from its slumber with the Tennessee Titans’ signing of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year deal on Sunday.

That, along with the franchise tag deadline looming, means there’s plenty to talk about in the NFL.

We break it down on this week’s The GM Shuffle.

Show Breakdown

Hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down DeAndre Hopkins' deal with the Tennessee Titans. Plus, the guys make predictions for which deals could get done before today’s deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign extensions. Michael also reveals his red & blue chip cornerbacks and reacts to Quinnen Williams' deal in New York.

