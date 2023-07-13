The GM Shuffle: Who are the best safeties in the NFL?

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon.

NFL training camps open in just a few weeks and the Hall of Fame Game, the unofficial start of the campaign, is less than a month away.

With that in mind, the GM Shuffle podcast is starting to preview the upcoming season.

We break it down on this week’s The GM Shuffle.

Show Breakdown

On the GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe start their “Red Chip, Blue Chip” series as they go over Michael’s top safeties going into this year’s NFL season. Michael also breaks down his criteria of who makes the list plus talks about which players almost made the cut this year.

Video

