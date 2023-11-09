The GM Shuffle discusses if Patriots HC Bill Belichick is on the hot seat

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

What was once thought impossible could become a reality before you know it.

Could the New England Patriots actually fire Bill Belichick, the winner of six Super Bowl titles, at the end of the 2023 NFL season? It’s certainly possible.

Ever since Tom Brady departed for greener pastures, the Patriots have struggled to come close to duplicating the success of their earlier dynasty years. And, now, the Pats sit at 2-7, arguably the worst team in the AFC.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft could want a reset at the end of the year and move on to a new chapter. Or could he?

The GM Shuffle discusses the possibility of Belichick getting canned, then preview Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

