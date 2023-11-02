The GM Shuffle discusses Raiders cleaning house, 2023 NFL trade deadline

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The Las Vegas Raiders have cleaned house.

The Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels, general manager David Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi after starting 3-5 behind an awful showing from Las Vegas’ hand-picked QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Silver and Black became the first team to get a head start on the coaching search, which will be pivotal for a team that will almost certainly be looking for a franchise QB.

The GM Shuffle breaks it all down, along with the 2023 NFL trade deadline on today’s episode.

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down the changes made in Las Vegas and what led to the dismissal of HC Josh McDaniels, GM David Ziegler and OC Mick Lombardi. Plus, Michael shares his take on the flurry of trades made before the NFL trade deadline.

