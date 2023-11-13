The GM Shuffle breaks down NFL Week 10’s stunning finishes

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has not only taken the league by storm but he’s also entered the 2023 NFL MVP discussion after another impressive performance.

Stroud diced up the Bengals in an upset victory to turn the Texans from a fun story into a legitimate contender in the AFC.

Stroud’s stellar play over Joe Burrow and Co. and the Mac Jones meltdown are two of the main topics on today’s The GM Shuffle.

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe recap CJ Stroud’s impressive performance in Houston’s upset win in Cincy. Plus, when will the Jaguars be able to win a big game?

