The GM Shuffle breaks down Patriots’ rough start to 2023 NFL season

Bill Belichick’s days with the New England Patriots could be numbered.

The Patriots are off to their worst start to a season in 23 years, and it’s not looking like it’ll get any better.

Questions are starting to surround Mac Jones and Belichick’s job status, despite building arguably the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

What’s wrong with the Patriots? How did New England get here? Will this be the end of the Patriot Way for Belichick?

The GM Shuffle discusses it all in this week’s episode. Listen to the full episode below.

Show Breakdown

The guys also react to Nathaniel Hackett's revenge vs the Broncos, and the Steelers' improbable comeback.

