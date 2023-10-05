The GM Shuffle previews Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

Did the New York Giants make a costly error in giving Danny Dimes, aka Daniel Jones, a big contract extension in the offseason?

Following a slow start to the season, Jones and the Giants look like a completely different team than the one that made the playoffs a year ago. Now, with Saquon Barkley still nursing a high-ankle sprain, the G-Men’s season is on the line and it could mean big changes in the Big Apple.

Hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe discuss the Giants’ dilemma, and preview Week 5 of the NFL season — including the showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

Listen to the full episode below.

Show Breakdown

Video

