The GM Shuffle breaks down biggest takeaways from Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

While we near the halfway point of the 2023 NFL season, Week 8 turned into the week of the injured quarterback.

Kirk Cousins headlines the long list of injuries to signal-callers. The Vikings passer suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Minnesota’s victory over the Green Bay Packers. Former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers may come back this season from that injury, but Cousins surely won’t. His season — and his Vikings career — are all but over.

Cousins might have been the most devastating injury, but it wasn’t the only one to knock out a quarterback. The GM Shuffle discusses the impact and ramifications of Cousins and the other major injuries in today’s episode.

Show Breakdown

Hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down the biggest takeaways from NFL Week 8 including a devasting injury to Kirk Cousins as well as surprising losses from the 49ers and Chiefs. The guys also review the cluster of injuries to QBs across the league and hand out awards for Week 8 of the NFL season.

