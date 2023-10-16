The GM Shuffle breaks down 49ers, Eagles first losses of 2023 NFL season

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

And then there were none.

Following a dominating first month of the season, the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles looked almost unbeatable... until both teams were upset in Week 6.

The Niners were outmuscled by the Browns all game but still had a chance to win if it wasn’t for a missed field goal by rookie Jake Moody while the Eagles’ potent offense was shut down by the New York Jets, who were without their top two cornerbacks.

Will that change the NFC landscape? The GM Shuffle breaks it down in today’s episode.

