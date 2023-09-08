Lionel Messi Shows Out in Front of Selena Gomez and the Stars

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

Lionel Messi’s presence in the United States only continues to expand.

The Cooligans kick off their reaction to Messi’s recent performance against LAFC by acknowledging how the star has completely taken over Apple TV since his move to Inter Miami.

Should Apple TV rebrand as Messi TV? pic.twitter.com/A7WnPzKeHm — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) September 7, 2023

After a quick detour into the Rauw Alejandro-Rosalía drama, Christian and Alexis get back on track by discussing the difference between celebrities who show up for Messi’s matches in Miami compared to those who appear in L.A.

“The ones who go to Miami are usually the ones that are like ‘bucket list, I gotta make sure I am in DRV PNK Stadium to see Lionel Messi’... the people out in L.A., it’s just another thing to do,” Christian says.

The superstars were certainly out in droves to watch Messi play, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio and others were in attendance.

Many were expecting the game to be a blowout, but it actually ended up being a relatively close contest with Miami winning 3-1. As the Cooligans point out, it could have been even closer if Denis Bouanga didn’t play one of the worst games of his career.

“It was a little bit like... ‘bro, I’m gonna be a star today,’” Christian says.

“Oh, y’all talking about Messi? Messi gonna be talking about me,” Alexis jokes.

Want to hear more from the Cooligans? Check out the full episode, which includes expanded thoughts on the Inter Miami-LAFC match and reactions to the latest Premier League news.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hollywood’s biggest names cheer on Messi against LAFC!

The stars were out in LA to witness Lionel Messi take on LAFC, and the GOAT did not disappoint! Celebrities at a soccer match, how did that happen? Messi has completely taken over the futbol scene in the United States, which has drawn the attention of stars like Selena Gomez and Tyga. Christian and Alexis discuss the massive attention Messi is bringing to MLS and ask how we can get more famous eyes on the USMNT. We also react to the latest news surrounding Mason Greenwood’s move to Getafe, Jordan Henderson’s comments in The Athletic, and mic’d up VAR sound from the Premier League. Let us know what you think of the episode in the comments!

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Be sure to check out every episode of The Cooligans on their official YouTube channel and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.