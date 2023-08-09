Colombia Moves On! Can They Shock the World Again?

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

Colombia is moving on!

The lone South American country remaining in the World Cup defeated Jamaica 1-0 in the Round of 16 thanks to a gorgeous goal by Catalina Usme.

“The turn, bro! The first touch,” Alexis exclaims.

Cafeteras strike first thanks to one of the most precise switches ever delivered on a football pitch. ☕️ #FIFAWWC #COLJAM pic.twitter.com/7GOZ9QdrHk — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) August 8, 2023

Alexis declares that this was one of the best first touches he’s seen in a long time, calling out any haters who dare to disagree.

The Cooligans believe that Colombia’s future is incredibly bright, crediting how well-balanced the squad is.

“I think my favorite thing so far about them.. they’re so good defensively. They really get stuck in,” Christian says.

The guys take some time to appreciate Jamaica’s fantastic run. No one expected them to make it out of the group stage, and they played Colombia incredibly tight down to the wire. Christian and Alexis then watch former Colombia player Melissa Ortiz’s emotional reaction to her country’s victory, discussing how much it means for the nation while also diving into Ortiz’s personal fight for the national teams on a variety of fronts.

“Huge for Colombia, I’m excited to see this game against England. I really think they could shock the world,” Christian says.

What a game! Colombia are doing something so special in this World Cup. So many gifted footballers on this team. Gonna be a good matchup against England. https://t.co/4VQzDp7jQK — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) August 8, 2023

Want to hear more from the Cooligans? Check out the full episode, which includes expanded thoughts on the Colombia-Jamaica match along with a recap of other recent Women’s World Cup contests.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Will we have a surprising Women’s World Cup winner?

The 2023 Women’s World Cup quarter-finals are set! Colombia and France secured the final spots in the QF with wins over Jamaica and Morocco, ending two of the most improbable and exciting runs in WWC history. Christian and Alexis give their thoughts on Tuesday’s games and go back in time to analyze Australia’s 2-0 victory over Denmark. Can any of the past few days’ winners make a run to the final, and which of them is most likely to win the tournament? Let us know what you think in the comments!

