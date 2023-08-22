Messi and Inter Miami Dominate the Leagues Cup

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

It hasn’t taken Lionel Messi long to make his mark on American soccer.

The legendary footballer won his first trophy with Inter Miami in his initial competition with the club, as they clinched the 2023 Leagues Cup over Nashville. Naturally, Messi scored Miami’s only goal of the match, and it was a beauty.

but like seriously how does he hit the ball so hard with nearly no momentum?he swings his leg like a golfer hits a golf ball. #Messi #LeaguesCup pic.twitter.com/XqlNsSsrqi — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) August 20, 2023

Christian is joined by Christine Cupo to recap Messi’s hot start in MLS. The two kick things off with a quick tip of the cap to the runner-up:

“We’ve gotta give credit to Nashville, because Nashville played Inter Miami better than any other club in this tournament,” Christian says.

What a match! Even with Messi, it's remarkable Miami were still able to do this. Whole team stepped up in a way that seemed impossible, given where they are in the standings. And what a performance from Nashville. Gary Smith won the tactical battle, but Callendar. #LeaguesCup https://t.co/DdM0hS2Asv — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) August 20, 2023

“Messi has a way of... being Messi. He finds holes, even if it seems microscopic to everybody else, and he’ll exploit it,” Christine says.

To put into context just how incredible Messi’s dribbling abilities are, Christian points out that the crowd was cheering every time he lost the ball. It takes a monumental effort just to dispossess him.

The duo wrap things up by circling back to one of the most prevalent questions that arises whenever Messi plays: is he making MLS look bad?

Christine has a simple response:

“Messi has made every league he’s been in look stupid. Why would MLS be the exception?”

Spain are Women’s World Cup Champions! feat. Christine Cupo

SPAIN HAVE WON THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP! La Roja’s 1-0 victory over the Lionesses will go down in history, with Spain becoming the fifth nation to hoist the WWC and the second to win both the men’s and women’s version of the tournament. Christine Cupo of CBS Sports and Attacking Third is in with Christian to recap the final and analyze how the Spanish managed to outlast England. We also ask what Spain’s players’ problems with the FA mean for the legacy of their win, answer some listener questions about the Women’s World Cup, and even touch on Leo Messi leading Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory. Let us know what you thought of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in the comments!

