Carli Lloyd Needs to Clarify!

“Carli (Lloyd) somewhere is like the mayor of that Footloose town... stop moving your hips!”

The Cooligans kick off this segment by pointing out how many major social media accounts appear to be subtweeting Lloyd following her shocking rant about USWNT’s theoretical lack of effort amid their recent poor World Cup stretch.

The different reactions to different teams dancing following their matches in the #FIFAWWC have been...noticeable to say the least!



Christian and Alexis show love to Panama and the nation’s citizens for the pride they took in making the World Cup, expressing joy even in the face of defeat.

Alexis takes the opportunity to clarify his prior statements about players dancing:

“I still don’t care if you dance,” he exclaims. “Here’s where I have a problem with you dancing and enjoying yourself, are you doing that instead of training? Then I’m upset. Are you doing that instead of playing the game? Then I’m upset.”

Christian and Alexis continue to discuss the ongoing debate among USWNT fans about the team’s postgame celebrations. The two agree that their biggest issue with Lloyd’s vague remarks about the subject is her unwillingness to dive into what exactly the players “care about more than winning”.

“What other stuff? You gotta say it,” Alexis says.

“Ten toes, Carli! Say what it is,” Christian agrees.

The ambiguity of Lloyd’s rant sparked this raging debate, which could have been avoided if she had simply clarified her stance.

“And now, if you’re scared of saying exactly what you mean, then you probably shouldn’t have said any of that at all,” Alexis says.

