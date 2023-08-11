Who will be the next USWNT manager?

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

One of the biggest criticisms of the USWNT during this year’s Women’s World Cup was its coaching.

In the aftermath of the team’s disappointing early exit, a large portion of the blame has gone toward coach Vlatko Andonovski. Earlier in the week the guys joined The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz, and while admitted the players deserved some criticism Alexis made it clear where he thinks the blame should lie.

“This is the coach’s fault not theirs…he’s a chef who had great ingredients and didn’t know how to cook.” - @NotAlexis



“We’re not saying the USWNT shouldn’t be criticized, they simply shouldn’t be criticized (JUST) because they fought for equal pay.”

- @chrispolanco



… pic.twitter.com/v06OaF1gXW — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 7, 2023

With the expectation that he may not be long for this role, The Cooligans take a look at who could be the next manager of the USWNT.

The guys start by pointing to a list of 10 potential candidates compiled by Fox Sports’ Doug McIntyre.

@ByDougMcIntyre named his top 10 coach candidates if the USWNT moves on from Vlatko Andonovski



Which candidate would you choose? pic.twitter.com/CNuNXwsHew — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 8, 2023

Christian immediately highlights names like Jill Ellis, Sarina Wiegman and Pia Sundhage, as well as some other interesting names like Laura Harvey and Casey Stoney. Christian notes it feels like Harvey is next in line, although Alexis points out that Harvey is on the younger side. But Christian also says he likes Emma Hayes, the head coach of Chelsea, a lot, noting that she has a big personality and is one of the best women’s coaches in the world right now. He loves that there’s a lot of passion, and seems to be a lot of accountability with Hayes. He says it’s a healthy balance of the authoritarian kind of coach and the kind of coach that players like. Alexis points out that she is so beloved that the fans of the men’s Chelsea team wanted her to coach that squad.

Alexis says he likes Wiegman. He notes that she’s won each of the last two European tournaments that she’s been a part of with the Netherlands and then England and that she’s only lost one of her 27 major tournament matches. Alexis says that this English team she’s coaching has shown that no matter how many injuries they have they seem to put players in positions where they succeed, and that is something Vlatko has taken a lot of criticism for. Alexis says that is the next step as not only do you take her away from the English national team and make them weaker, but at the same time you also make the USWNT stronger. Christian does point out that if England wins the World Cup it might not be that easy to steal Wiegman away.

Christian does think that soon, perhaps after the end of the World Cup, we might hear about a change in leadership for USWNT, so let the speculation begin!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Will we have a surprising Women’s World Cup winner?

The Cooligans are back to get you ready for the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals! Christian and Alexis preview every game and choose which QF matchup will be our favorite, while also breaking down which nation has the most difficult path to the finals. We end the show by giving our thoughts on Doug McIntyre’s list of 10 candidates to be the next USWNT manager. Let us know who you think will advance to the semis in the comments!

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Be sure to check out every episode of The Cooligans on their official YouTube channel and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.