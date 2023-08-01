Time to Panic After USWNT Draws Against Portugal?

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

The United States aren’t looking that united on the pitch right now.

USWNT is onto the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but it’s impossible to feel good about their prospects following an embarrassing 0-0 draw to Portugal.

The Cooligans are not mincing words about this result.

“We said it on this very show that if the U.S. don’t beat Portugal, it would be a catastrophic failure,” Alexis says.

Not only did USWNT fail to beat Portugal, they were inches away from defeat.

“The word isn’t embarrassing, unless I’m talking about Vlatko,” Alexis says.

The duo proceed to call out Andonovski once again for a shocking coaching display.

“This man, tactically, has no clue what he is doing,” Christian says.

The Cooligans continue to pick apart Vlatko’s system and the lack of possession that it creates, while also pointing out an obvious roster flaw:

“The difference between the 2019 team and this team, is there is virtually almost no midfield that is there to hold the ball,” Christian says.

The guys agree that over the years, USWNT has been waiting for the rest of the world to catch up, and we’ve finally reached that point.

“We’re still trying to use athleticism, when other teams are using tactics... our athleticism isn’t gonna let us off the hook anymore,” Alexis says.

With the knockout stage on the horizon, USWNT has limited time to fix their numerous issues. Only time will tell if they can turn things around...

The USWNT needs a miracle to win the World Cup!

For the first time in a long time, the USWNT is no longer the favorite to win the Women’s World Cup! The Americans were extremely disappointing in their scoreless draw against Portugal, so you know Christian and Alexis have something to say. The guys break down the team’s performance and ask yet again, what the hell was Vlatko Andonovski thinking? Let us know what you think went wrong for the USWNT in the comments!

