Is Messi Embarrassing MLS?

Lionel Messi is good. Perhaps a little TOO good for MLS.

Alexis kicks off this segment by wondering if the league is already concerned about Messi making the rest of its players look bad, considering how easily he’s dominated so far for Inter Miami.

Christian believes that every team is allowed a “Messi jitters game”, which you can see the full explanation for here:

You gotta understand that every team is allowed to have one “Messi jitters” game. Atlanta United are so starstruck that they couldn’t prevent giving up 4 goals in 55 minutes. Next game against Miami, they’ll be aight tho. #LeaguesCup #MIAvATL pic.twitter.com/gC6UogmbtZ — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) July 26, 2023

The Cooligans tear apart Atlanta United’s abysmal performance in their recent matchup against Messi and Miami.

“Completely poor, at every layer from up front from Atlanta United, the midfield was a nightmare, and defending was nowhere to be found. One of the worst games that they’ve had this season,” Christian says.

Polanco does question the competitiveness of Leagues Cup and how serious teams are taking it.

“When we get to the knockout round of Leagues Cup, I think that’s when we’re gonna see the quality increase,” he says.

Christian and Alexis wonder if Messi’s arrival in MLS will force other teams to spend more money, both to improve their rosters and better their playing conditions to ensure Messi suits up on their fields.

“He won’t (play on turf). He will not,” Alexis says.

