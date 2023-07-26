FIFA World Cup SGP Picks: Top USA Women’s Soccer Same Game Parlay Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for July 26

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

The Cooligans give their top Team USA Same Game Parlay (SGP) pick on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s FIFA World Cup betting card.

Top Same Game Parlay (SGP) Bet

USA vs. Netherlands

USA to Win

USA Over 1.5 Total Goals

Rose Lavelle to Score a Goal

Does USWNT need Rose Lavelle to win the World Cup?@SoccerCooligans are joined by @ByDougMcIntyre to discuss Lavelle's importance to the squad ahead of tonight's match against the Netherlands:https://t.co/37IdPpkFkv — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) July 26, 2023

To place a Same Game Parlay (SGP):

Find a game that has the SGP icon in the left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.