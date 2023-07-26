USWNT Needs Rose Lavelle to Win the World Cup

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

The United States Women’s National Team’s second match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is tonight, and for The Cooligans, all eyes are on one player.

In this show, Christian is joined by FOX Sports soccer analyst Doug McIntyre to discuss the health of Rose Lavelle ahead of Wednesday’s clash against the Netherlands.

Christian kicks things off by asking a question that was raised in a recent Cooligans show about Vlatko Andonovski’s interesting lineup decisions against Vietnam: was that the real starting XI, or was Vlatko simply testing some things out against weaker competition?

“I think we’re gonna see the exact same lineup (against the Netherlands) with that one exception, Rose Lavelle...” Doug responds.

McIntyre believes that Andonovski’s plan all along was to ensure Lavelle is ready to start in tonight’s match.

.@ByDougMcIntyre is reporting that Rose Lavelle is fully fit and ready to play 90 minutes against the Netherlands. (Source: Rose Lavelle)



“We know how creative she is, and I think having her on the field from the start will go a long way,” Doug says.

Christian believes that Lavelle is the key to unlocking the full potential of this USWNT squad, and Doug agrees.

“I don’t see a route that we win the World Cup without Rose Lavelle being there and playing at the top of her level,” Christian says.

Want to hear more from the Cooligans? Check out the full episode, which includes expanded thoughts on USWNT’s upcoming match against the Netherlands with Doug McIntyre!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Biggest Test Yet: USA vs Netherlands Preview with Fox Sports’ Doug McIntyre (from New Zealand!)

Will Rose Lavelle start? What’s the team energy like coming off the win over Vietnam? Fox Sports soccer analyst Doug McIntyre joins the show from the future —16 hours ahead in Auckland—to break down all the action. The Women’s World Cup is here, so check in with The Cooligans everyday for the best and funniest coverage of the tournament down under!

