Is There Reason for Concern After USWNT’s Lackluster World Cup Opener?

The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) emerged victorious from its 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup debut with a 3-0 win against Vietnam. On paper, that’s a solid result, but it’s fair to say USWNT’s performance wasn’t nearly as dominant as we expected.

It it time to worry?

Christian kicks off the recap by expressing some concern about the squad’s chemistry. Alexis agrees, raising a lineup question:

“Julie Ertz at center back, what is going on?”

While it was certainly an interesting decision, Christian points out that defense wasn’t the issue in this match, as Vietnam had NO SHOTS. The duo wonder if manager Vlatko Andonovski decided to try out this lineup due to the talent disparity between USWNT and Vietnam, when in reality it would look different against a stronger opponent.

“There was a lack of fluidity,” Alexis says.

Christian believes everyone performed well, but some players — such as Trinity Rodman — were forcing the issue a little too much offensively.

One shock during the match was the sub appearance of Rose Lavelle, as many expected her to miss time due to injury. However, she played very well and looked fresh, which was a nice surprise.

Overall, it was a solid debut for USWNT, but there are plenty of things to work on moving forward.

