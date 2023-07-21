 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best Player? Biggest Surprise? 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Preview & Predictions

The Cooligans make their predictions for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has arrived! Can USWNT (United States Women’s National Team) win their third-straight title?

The World Cup often serves as an opportunity for people who don’t know much about the sport to become fans. With Lionel Messi’s recent deal with Inter Miami and the consistent dominance of the women’s national team, things are looking up for soccer in the United States.

Key Players to Watch

Alexis and Christian highlight a few players to watch in this year’s tournament, breaking them down into the following categories.

Who will be the best player?

Christian’s Pick: Sophia Smith

“She makes the game look easy, and she makes the competition that she plays against just look unprepared.”

Alexis’ Pick: Trinity Rodman

“She does everything with a ‘swagginess’ that we don’t often see in the U.S. Women’s National Team.”

Who will be the biggest surprise?

Christian’s Pick: Lynn Williams

“I could see her leaving this tournament with maybe four or five goals.”

Alexis’ Pick: Ashley Sanchez

“She will take the rare opportunity of Rose Lavelle not being able to start, or play as often... I think in that time, Ashley Sanchez will prove to be such a good midfielder.”

