DraftKings Network and The Cooligans have you covered for the Women’s World Cup

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

Looking for your fix on the Women’s World Cup? Well, DraftKings Network and The Cooligans have you covered!

The Cooligans crew have already begun dishing out their trademark wit and wisdom, making an appearance on DKN’s GoJo with Mike Golic Jr. earlier this week.

Absolutely honored to be guests on the @GoJoShow! Been watching/listening to @mikegolicjr for a long time, and @Golic was basically our TV dad! Had a blast talking @FIFAWWC with these legends! https://t.co/ciFRhwWboL — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) July 12, 2023

Premiering on DraftKings Network on Saturday, July 15 (which, if you need a refresher on how/where to watch DKN, you can find here), The Cooligans will begin Women’s World Cup coverage with the Women’s World Cup Betting Special Featuring The Cooligans and Underdogs premiering at 3 p.m. It will re-air throughout the week seven different times. That will be followed by the Women’s World Cup Preview Spectacular on Thursday, July 20, from 7 to 8 p.m. and it will re-air four times.

The Cooligans’ daily Women’s World Cup coverage will begin on July 22 and will air from 8:30-9 p.m. nightly leading into matches.

The @FIFAWWC is one week away and we're excited to announce that we'll be back doing daily episodes of The Cooligans: Women's World Cup Daily throughout the entire tourney! We'll have match recaps, previews, and we'll be joined by players and pundits all month!

#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/COPfWYuMA5 — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) July 13, 2023

Make sure to follow The Cooligans on Twitter, @SoccerCooligans, and don’t forget to follow DraftKings Network on Twitter, too. Also be sure to check out every episode of The Cooligans on their official YouTube channel and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.