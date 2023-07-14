 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings Network and The Cooligans have you covered for the Women’s World Cup

The Cooligans and DKN will keep you up-to-date on all the latest happenings beginning on July 15.

By Andy Silva
United States Women’s National Team Training Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Looking for your fix on the Women’s World Cup? Well, DraftKings Network and The Cooligans have you covered!

The Cooligans crew have already begun dishing out their trademark wit and wisdom, making an appearance on DKN’s GoJo with Mike Golic Jr. earlier this week.

Premiering on DraftKings Network on Saturday, July 15 (which, if you need a refresher on how/where to watch DKN, you can find here), The Cooligans will begin Women’s World Cup coverage with the Women’s World Cup Betting Special Featuring The Cooligans and Underdogs premiering at 3 p.m. It will re-air throughout the week seven different times. That will be followed by the Women’s World Cup Preview Spectacular on Thursday, July 20, from 7 to 8 p.m. and it will re-air four times.

The Cooligans’ daily Women’s World Cup coverage will begin on July 22 and will air from 8:30-9 p.m. nightly leading into matches.

Make sure to follow The Cooligans on Twitter, @SoccerCooligans, and don’t forget to follow DraftKings Network on Twitter, too. Also be sure to check out every episode of The Cooligans on their official YouTube channel and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

