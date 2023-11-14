Christian Polanco on new USWNT manager Emma Hayes: “I love her personality and character”

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

Emma Hayes has been named the new head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team.

She’s headed Stateside



U.S. Soccer has appointed Emma Hayes as the 10th full-time head coach in #USWNT history » https://t.co/sR7qfSnWVx



Welcome, Emma! pic.twitter.com/WYn6Sg9RmX — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) November 14, 2023

Back in August, during the Women’s World Cup, Cooligans host Christian Polanco explained why he liked the idea of Hayes taking over the helm of the USWNT.

Christian said he likes Hayes, the head coach of Chelsea, a lot, noting that she has a big personality and is one of the best women’s coaches in the world right now. He loves that there’s a lot of passion, and seems to be a lot of accountability with Hayes. He says it’s a healthy balance of the authoritarian kind of coach and the kind of coach that players like. Alexis points out that she is so beloved that the fans of the men’s Chelsea team wanted her to coach that squad.

"I just love her personality and character."



Back in August, @chrispolanco explained to @NotAlexis on @SoccerCooligans why he likes Emma Hayes as @USWNT head coach pic.twitter.com/gncW65weZY — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) November 14, 2023

Relive the full episode below and make sure to keep up with all the latest happenings in the world of soccer by following The Cooligans on X at @SoccerCooligans and subscribing wherever you get your podcasts!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Will we have a surprising Women’s World Cup winner?

The Cooligans are back to get you ready for the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals! Christian and Alexis preview every game and choose which QF matchup will be our favorite, while also breaking down which nation has the most difficult path to the finals. We end the show by giving our thoughts on Doug McIntyre’s list of 10 candidates to be the next USWNT manager. Let us know who you think will advance to the semis in the comments!

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Be sure to check out every episode of The Cooligans on their official YouTube channel and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.