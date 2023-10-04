The Worst Referee Mistake EVER? Reacting to the Liverpool-Tottenham VAR Disaster

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

Saturday was a disaster for the Premier League.

In the 34th minute of Liverpool’s match against Tottenham, Luis Diaz scored to put the Reds up 1-0. However, the assistant referee quickly put his flag up to call the goal back for offside. A VAR check followed, with official Simon Hooper relaying that the call had been upheld, much to the shock of Liverpool fans as Diaz appeared to be clearly onside.

The game continued, and the Spurs pulled out a tight 2-1 win. After the match, it was revealed that there had been a mixup. The VAR official, Darren England, thought the original call was onside, so he told Hooper to uphold the decision and continue play.

As we now have heard through the released audio following this horrendous mistake, the officials realized what happened very quickly, but England insisted that since the match had restarted they could not go back and overturn it.

In this segment, Christian is joined by MLS’ and CBS Sports Golazo’s Stefano Fusaro to react to the controversial decision.

“When you know the VAR’s name, that’s a problem,” Christian says.

It feels like the VAR Darren England is the person at fault here. He says "Just checking the offside. Delay, delay." According to the PGMOL statement, he thinks the call on the field is "goal," not "offside," when he makes this comment. Just feels like some lazy communication. https://t.co/yfo15Cq8FR — Christian Polanco (@chrispolanco) October 3, 2023

Stefano questions how England could have possibly missed that Diaz’s goal was called offside, which led to his mistake of telling Hooper that the check had been successfully completed.

“If he doesn’t see the reaction from Luis Diaz... what are you watching, bro?” Fusaro says.

Christian recounts his brief experience at a coaches’ convention when he got to see the perspective of a VAR official during matches, drawing one major takeaway:

“I did VAR for eight minutes, I could have gotten this call right,” he says.

Stefano and Christian discuss the ongoing debate of if VAR is good for the sport, but regardless of one’s thoughts on that, now that the technology has been introduced, mistakes like England’s simply cannot be made.

“You can’t have an error like that, especially on the biggest stage in front of the world,” Stefano says.

Somehow Darren England knows which matches Messi will miss, but he can't make a correct offsides call! pic.twitter.com/RozltfWJOv — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) October 3, 2023

Want to hear more from the Cooligans? Check out the full episode, which includes expanded thoughts on the recent VAR debacle and an interview with “BECKHAM” documentary creator Fisher Stevens.

We’ve got a packed episode featuring actor and director, Fisher Stevens, discussing his new “BECKHAM” documentary series and soccer host and commentator, Stefano Fusaro, breaking down the worst call in Premier League history! There’s so much to talk about on this episode of The Cooligans, so we brought in two very special guests! Host, commentator, and most importantly, Liverpool fan, Stefano Fusaro is in for Alexis today to help us dissect the worst VAR decision in the history of the EPL. Is incompetence truly the problem or is there a more serious issue within the PGMOL? Plus, famous actor and director, Fisher Stevens, drops by the show to preview his new documentary series, “BECKHAM”, which releases on Netflix on October 4. Which part of the doc are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the reviews!

