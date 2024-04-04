UFC Picks Today: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 on The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 Picks
Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell
Brian’s Pick: Charlie Campbell
Kenny’s Pick: Charlie Campbell
Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski
Brian’s Pick: Valter Walker
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos
Brian’s Pick: Ignacio Bahamondes
Kenny’s Pick: Ignacio Bahamondes
Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal
Brian’s Pick: Chepe Mariscal
Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson
Brian’s Pick: Alexander Hernandez
Kenny’s Pick: Alexander Hernandez
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
Brian’s Pick: Chris Curtis
Kenny’s Pick: Brendan Allen
