UFC 299 Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC 299 on The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC 299 card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.
UFC 299 Picks
Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
Brian’s Pick: Sean O’Malley
Kenny’s Pick: Sean O’Malley
Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Brian’s Pick: Dustin Poirier
Kenny’s Pick: Dustin Poirier
Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page
Brian’s Pick: Kevin Holland
Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Brian’s Pick: Jack Della Maddalena
Kenny’s Pick: Gilbert Burns
Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong
Brian’s Pick: Song Yadong
Kenny’s Pick: Petr Yan
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida
Brian’s Pick: Jailton Almeida
Kenny’s Pick: Curtis Blaydes
Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber
Brian’s Pick: Maycee Barber
Kenny’s Pick: Maycee Barber
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
Brian’s Pick: Mateusz Gamrot
Kenny’s Pick: Mateusz Gamrot
