UFC Picks Today: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot on The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. Plus, UFC fighter Renato “Money” Moicano joins the show to discuss his career.
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot Picks
Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers
Brian’s Pick: Nate Landwehr
Kenny’s Pick: Jamall Emmers
Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee
Brian’s Pick: Chidi Njokuani
Kenny’s Pick: Chidi Njokuani
Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas
Brian’s Pick: Nursulton Ruziboev
Kenny’s Pick: Nursulton Ruziboev
Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva
Brian’s Pick: Bruno Silva
Kenny’s Pick: Chris Weidman
Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley
Brian’s Pick: Joaquin Buckley
Kenny’s Pick: Vicente Luque
Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot
Brian’s Pick: Erin Blanchfield
Kenny’s Pick: Manon Fiorot
