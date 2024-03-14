UFC Picks Today: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura on The Anik & Florian Podcast

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings in the UFC, take listener calls, and interview personalities from all over the world.

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. Plus, the guys recap last week’s UFC 299 event with MMA coach Ray Longo and UFC fighter Kyler Phillips.

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura Picks

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena

Brian’s Pick: Gerald Meerschaert

Kenny’s Pick: Gerald Meerschaert

Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson

Brian’s Pick: Macy Chiasson

Kenny’s Pick: Macy Chiasson

Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian

Brian’s Pick: Christian Rodriguez

Kenny’s Pick: Isaac Dulgarian

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Brian’s Pick: Kennedy Nzechukwu

Kenny’s Pick: Kennedy Nzechukwu

Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa

Brian’s Pick: Bryan Battle

Kenny’s Pick: Ange Loosa

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

Brian’s Pick: Tai Tuivasa

Kenny’s Pick: Marcin Tybura

