UFC Picks Today: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura on The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. Plus, the guys recap last week’s UFC 299 event with MMA coach Ray Longo and UFC fighter Kyler Phillips.
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura Picks
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena
Brian’s Pick: Gerald Meerschaert
Kenny’s Pick: Gerald Meerschaert
Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson
Brian’s Pick: Macy Chiasson
Kenny’s Pick: Macy Chiasson
Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian
Brian’s Pick: Christian Rodriguez
Kenny’s Pick: Isaac Dulgarian
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Brian’s Pick: Kennedy Nzechukwu
Kenny’s Pick: Kennedy Nzechukwu
Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa
Brian’s Pick: Bryan Battle
Kenny’s Pick: Ange Loosa
Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura
Brian’s Pick: Tai Tuivasa
Kenny’s Pick: Marcin Tybura
