UFC Picks Today: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev on The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev Picks
Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg
Brian’s Pick: Steve Erceg
Kenny’s Pick: Steve Erceg
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan
Brian’s Pick: Bekzat Almakhan
Kenny’s Pick: Umar Nurmagomedov
Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev
Brian’s Pick: Muhammad Mokaev
Kenny’s Pick: Muhammad Mokaev
Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro
Brian’s Pick: Vitor Petrino
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev
Brian’s Pick: Shamil Gaziev
Kenny’s Pick: Shamil Gaziev
