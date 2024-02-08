UFC Picks Today: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer on The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer Picks
Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates
Brian’s Pick: Carlos Prates
Kenny’s Pick: Trevin Giles
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
Brian’s Pick: Rodolfo Vieira
Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers
Brian’s Pick: Darrius Flowers
Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Brian’s Pick: Brad Tavares
Kenny’s Pick: Brad Tavares
Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili
Brian’s Pick: Dan Ige
Kenny’s Pick: Andre Fili
Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer
Brian’s Pick: Joe Pyfer
Kenny’s Pick: Joe Pyfer
