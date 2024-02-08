UFC Picks Today: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer on The Anik & Florian Podcast

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings in the UFC, take listener calls, and interview personalities from all over the world.

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer Picks

Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates

Brian’s Pick: Carlos Prates

Kenny’s Pick: Trevin Giles

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Brian’s Pick: Rodolfo Vieira

Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers

Brian’s Pick: Darrius Flowers

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Brian’s Pick: Brad Tavares

Kenny’s Pick: Brad Tavares

Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili

Brian’s Pick: Dan Ige

Kenny’s Pick: Andre Fili

Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer

Brian’s Pick: Joe Pyfer

Kenny’s Pick: Joe Pyfer

