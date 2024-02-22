 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Picks Today: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Mexico City on The Anik & Florian Podcast

Kenny Florian and Brian Petrie give their picks on The Anik & Florian Podcast for this week’s UFC event.

By DK.Network.Editors

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.

Watch more episodes of The Anik & Florian Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Picks

Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan

Brian’s Pick: Manuel Torres

Kenny’s Pick: Manuel Torres

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes

Brian’s Pick: Yazmin Jauregui

Kenny’s Pick: Yazmin Jauregui

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Brian’s Pick: Raul Rosas Jr.

Kenny’s Pick: Raul Rosas Jr.

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado

Brian’s Pick: Francisco Prado

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega

Brian’s Pick: Yair Rodriguez

Kenny’s Pick: Yair Rodriguez

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Brian’s Pick: Brandon Moreno

Kenny’s Pick: Brandon Moreno

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

