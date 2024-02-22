UFC Picks Today: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Mexico City on The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.
Watch more episodes of The Anik & Florian Podcast
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Picks
Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan
Brian’s Pick: Manuel Torres
Kenny’s Pick: Manuel Torres
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes
Brian’s Pick: Yazmin Jauregui
Kenny’s Pick: Yazmin Jauregui
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
Brian’s Pick: Raul Rosas Jr.
Kenny’s Pick: Raul Rosas Jr.
Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado
Brian’s Pick: Francisco Prado
Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega
Brian’s Pick: Yair Rodriguez
Kenny’s Pick: Yair Rodriguez
Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
Brian’s Pick: Brandon Moreno
Kenny’s Pick: Brandon Moreno
Watch the segment below for their full analysis!
VIDEO:
