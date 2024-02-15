UFC 298 Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC 298 on The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC 298 card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. Plus, MMA analyst Dan Tom joins the show to discuss all things UFC.
UFC 298 Picks
Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa
Brian’s Pick: Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern
Brian’s Pick: Amanda Lemos
Kenny’s Pick: Amanda Lemos
Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov
Brian’s Pick: Anthony Hernandez
Kenny’s Pick: Anthony Hernandez
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo
Brian’s Pick: Merab Dvalishvili
Kenny’s Pick: Henry Cejudo
Geoff Neal vs. Ian Garry
Brian’s Pick: Ian Garry
Kenny’s Pick: Ian Garry
Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa
Brian’s Pick: Paulo Costa
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria
Brian’s Pick: Alexander Volkanovski
Kenny’s Pick: Alexander Volkanovski
