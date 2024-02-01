UFC Picks Today: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov on The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. Plus, UFC commentator Paul Felder joins the show to discuss his career, and MMA coach Ray Longo joins the show to discuss the latest MMA headlines.
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov Picks
Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita
Brian’s Pick: Molly McCann
Kenny’s Pick: Molly McCann
Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke
Brian’s Pick: Charles Radtke
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov
Brian’s Pick: Aliaskhab Khizriev
Kenny’s Pick: Aliaskhab Khizriev
Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva
Brian’s Pick: Natalia Silva
Kenny’s Pick: Natalia Silva
Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov
Brian’s Pick: Randy Brown
Kenny’s Pick: Randy Brown
Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober
Brian’s Pick: Drew Dober
Kenny’s Pick: Renato Moicano
Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Brian’s Pick: Nassourdine Imavov
Kenny’s Pick: Roman Dolidze
