UFC 297 Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC 297 on The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC 297 card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. Plus, Sportsnet’s Aaron Bronsteter joins the show to discuss the UFC in Canada.
UFC 297 Picks
Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson
Brian’s Pick: Charles Jourdain
Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield
Brian’s Pick: Brad Katona
Kenny’s Pick: Brad Katona
Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev
Brian’s Pick: Movsar Evloev
Kenny’s Pick: Arnold Allen
Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Brian’s Pick: Chris Curtis
Kenny’s Pick: Chris Curtis
Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott
Brian’s Pick: Neil Magny
Kenny’s Pick: Mike Malott
Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Brian’s Pick: Mayra Bueno Silva
Kenny’s Pick: Mayra Bueno Silva
Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Brian’s Pick: Sean Strickland
Kenny’s Pick: Dricus Du Plessis
