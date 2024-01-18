UFC 297 Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC 297 on The Anik & Florian Podcast

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings in the UFC, take listener calls, and interview personalities from all over the world.

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC 297 card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. Plus, Sportsnet’s Aaron Bronsteter joins the show to discuss the UFC in Canada.

UFC 297 Picks

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson

Brian’s Pick: Charles Jourdain

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield

Brian’s Pick: Brad Katona

Kenny’s Pick: Brad Katona

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

Brian’s Pick: Movsar Evloev

Kenny’s Pick: Arnold Allen

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Brian’s Pick: Chris Curtis

Kenny’s Pick: Chris Curtis

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott

Brian’s Pick: Neil Magny

Kenny’s Pick: Mike Malott

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Brian’s Pick: Mayra Bueno Silva

Kenny’s Pick: Mayra Bueno Silva

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Brian’s Pick: Sean Strickland

Kenny’s Pick: Dricus Du Plessis

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

