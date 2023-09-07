UFC 293 Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC 293 on The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC 293 card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. Plus, Sean Sheehan joins the show to discuss Conor McGregor, Ian Garry and more.
UFC 293 Picks
Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
Brian’s Pick: Jack Jenkins
Kenny’s Pick: Jack Jenkins
Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung
Brian’s Pick: Carlos Ulberg
Kenny’s Pick: Carlos Ulberg
Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj
Brian’s Pick: Anton Turkalj
Kenny’s Pick: Tyson Pedro
Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane
Brian’s Pick: Justin Tafa
Kenny’s Pick: Austen Lane
Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos
Brian’s Pick: Manel Kape
Kenny’s Pick: Manel Kape
Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
Brian’s Pick: Alexander Volkov
Kenny’s Pick: Alexander Volkov
Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland
Brian’s Pick: Israel Adesanya
Kenny’s Pick: Israel Adesanya
