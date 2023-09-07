UFC 293 Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC 293 on The Anik & Florian Podcast

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings in the UFC, take listener calls, and interview personalities from all over the world.

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC 293 card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. Plus, Sean Sheehan joins the show to discuss Conor McGregor, Ian Garry and more.

Watch more episodes of The Anik & Florian Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

DraftKings is hosting a big fantasy UFC 293 tournament that pays out $750,000 in total prizes, including $200,000 to first place. Enter the contest for only $25 here.

UFC 293 Picks

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

Brian’s Pick: Jack Jenkins

Kenny’s Pick: Jack Jenkins

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung

Brian’s Pick: Carlos Ulberg

Kenny’s Pick: Carlos Ulberg

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Brian’s Pick: Anton Turkalj

Kenny’s Pick: Tyson Pedro

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Brian’s Pick: Justin Tafa

Kenny’s Pick: Austen Lane

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

Brian’s Pick: Manel Kape

Kenny’s Pick: Manel Kape

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Brian’s Pick: Alexander Volkov

Kenny’s Pick: Alexander Volkov

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

Brian’s Pick: Israel Adesanya

Kenny’s Pick: Israel Adesanya

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Watch more episodes of The Anik & Florian Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for the UFC! To place a SGP:

Find a fight that has the SGP icon in the left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets together from one fight. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

Place your UFC bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.