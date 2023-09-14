UFC Picks Today: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 on The Anik & Florian Podcast

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings in the UFC, take listener calls, and interview personalities from all over the world.

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. Plus, UFC Hall of Famer Rich Franklin joins the show to discuss ONE Championship.

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 Picks

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Brian’s Pick: Jasmine Jasudavicius

Kenny’s Pick: Jasmine Jasudavicius

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

Brian’s Pick: Christos Giagos

Kenny’s Pick: Christos Giagos

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell

Brian’s Pick: Raul Rosas Jr.

Kenny’s Pick: Raul Rosas Jr.

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Brian’s Pick: Jack Della Maddalena

Kenny’s Pick: Kevin Holland

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Brian’s Pick: Alexa Grasso

Kenny’s Pick: Valentina Shevchenko

