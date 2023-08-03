UFC Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font on The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. Plus, the guys recap last week’s UFC 291 event and give their picks for Saturday’s Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing contest.
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font Picks
Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson
Brian’s Pick: Billy Quarantillo
Kenny’s Pick: Billy Quarantillo
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein
Brian’s Pick: Ignacio Bahamondes
Kenny’s Pick: Ignacio Bahamondes
Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur
Brian’s Pick: Tanner Boser
Kenny’s Pick: Tanner Boser
Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker
Brian’s Pick: Gavin Tucker
Kenny’s Pick: Diego Lopes
Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Brian’s Pick: Dustin Jacoby
Kenny’s Pick: Dustin Jacoby
Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez
Brian’s Pick: Tatiana Suarez
Kenny’s Pick: Tatiana Suarez
Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
Brian’s Pick: Cory Sandhagen
Kenny’s Pick: Cory Sandhagen
