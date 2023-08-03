Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings in the UFC, take listener calls, and interview personalities from all over the world.

Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian and handicapper Brian Petrie preview Saturday’s Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match and give their picks for the fight.

Jake Paul: −390

Nate Diaz: +280

Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision: +350

Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ: −150

Nate Diaz by Decision or Technical Decision: +750

Nate Diaz by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Over 1.5: +180

Under 1.5: −255

Brian’s Pick: Nate Diaz

Kenny’s Pick: Nate Diaz

