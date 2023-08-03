Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook

Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian and handicapper Brian Petrie preview Saturday’s Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match and give their picks for the fight.
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Moneyline
Jake Paul: −390
Nate Diaz: +280
Fight Props: Winning Method
Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision: +350
Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ: −150
Nate Diaz by Decision or Technical Decision: +750
Nate Diaz by KO/TKO/DQ: +550
Total Knockdowns
Over 1.5: +180
Under 1.5: −255
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Picks
Brian’s Pick: Nate Diaz
Kenny’s Pick: Nate Diaz
Watch the segment below for their full analysis!
VIDEO:
Place your boxing bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Watch more episodes of The Anik & Florian Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!
All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.