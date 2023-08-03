 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook

Kenny Florian and Brian Petrie give their picks on The Anik & Florian Podcast for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

By DK.Network.Editors Updated

Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian and handicapper Brian Petrie preview Saturday’s Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match and give their picks for the fight.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Moneyline

Jake Paul: −390

Nate Diaz: +280

Fight Props: Winning Method

Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision: +350

Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ: −150

Nate Diaz by Decision or Technical Decision: +750

Nate Diaz by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Total Knockdowns

Over 1.5: +180

Under 1.5: −255

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Picks

Brian’s Pick: Nate Diaz

Kenny’s Pick: Nate Diaz

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

