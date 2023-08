UFC Picks Today: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac on The Anik & Florian Podcast

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings in the UFC, take listener calls, and interview personalities from all over the world.

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. Plus, the guys recap last week’s UFC Singapore event and discuss Max Holloway’s win along with The Korean Zombie’s retirement.

Editor’s note: Due to taking place in Paris, France, Saturday’s UFC event has an early start time of 3:00 p.m. ET for the main card, with DraftKings fantasy UFC contests locking at 12:00 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac Picks

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov

Brian’s Pick: Bogdan Guskov

Kenny’s Pick: Bogdan Guskov

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Thiago Moises

Brian’s Pick: Benoit Saint Denis

Kenny’s Pick: Benoit Saint Denis

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

Brian’s Pick: Manon Fiorot

Kenny’s Pick: Manon Fiorot

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

Brian’s Pick: Serghei Spivac

Kenny’s Pick: Serghei Spivac

Brian’s Bonus Pick: Caolan Loughran (vs. Yanis Ghemmouri)

