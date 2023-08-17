UFC 292 Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC 292 on The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC 292 card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.
UFC 292 Picks
Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
Brian’s Pick: Chris Weidman
Kenny’s Pick: Chris Weidman
Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz
Brian’s Pick: Marlon Vera
Kenny’s Pick: Pedro Munhoz
Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry
Brian’s Pick: Neil Magny
Kenny’s Pick: Ian Garry
Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos
Brian’s Pick: Zhang Weili
Kenny’s Pick: Zhang Weili
Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley
Brian’s Pick: Aljamain Sterling
Kenny’s Pick: Aljamain Sterling
