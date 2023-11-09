UFC 295 Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC 295 on The Anik & Florian Podcast

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings in the UFC, take listener calls, and interview personalities from all over the world.

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC 295 card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.

UFC 295 Picks

Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

Brian’s Pick: Dennis Buzukja

Kenny’s Pick: Jamall Emmers

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Brian’s Pick: Nazim Sadykhov

Kenny’s Pick: Nazim Sadykhov

Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez

Brian’s Pick: Tabatha Ricci

Kenny’s Pick: Tabatha Ricci

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Brian’s Pick: Diego Lopes

Kenny’s Pick: Diego Lopes

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Brian’s Pick: Matt Frevola

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Brian’s Pick: Jessica Andrade

Kenny’s Pick: Jessica Andrade

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

Brian’s Pick: Tom Aspinall

Kenny’s Pick: Tom Aspinall

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Brian’s Pick: Jiri Prochazka

Kenny’s Pick: Alex Pereira

