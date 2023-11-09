UFC 295 Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC 295 on The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC 295 card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.
UFC 295 Picks
Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers
Brian’s Pick: Dennis Buzukja
Kenny’s Pick: Jamall Emmers
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Brian’s Pick: Nazim Sadykhov
Kenny’s Pick: Nazim Sadykhov
Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez
Brian’s Pick: Tabatha Ricci
Kenny’s Pick: Tabatha Ricci
Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini
Brian’s Pick: Diego Lopes
Kenny’s Pick: Diego Lopes
Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Brian’s Pick: Matt Frevola
Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
Brian’s Pick: Jessica Andrade
Kenny’s Pick: Jessica Andrade
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall
Brian’s Pick: Tom Aspinall
Kenny’s Pick: Tom Aspinall
Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira
Brian’s Pick: Jiri Prochazka
Kenny’s Pick: Alex Pereira
