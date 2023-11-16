UFC Picks Today: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig on The Anik & Florian Podcast

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings in the UFC, take listener calls, and interview personalities from all over the world.

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. Plus, the guys recap UFC 295 with MMA coach Ray Longo, and former UFC fighter Brian Stann joins the show to discuss the UFC’s growth and more.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig Picks

Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito

Brian’s Pick: Joanderson Brito

Kenny’s Pick: Joanderson Brito

Jonny Parsons vs. Uros Medic

Brian’s Pick: Uros Medic

Kenny’s Pick: Uros Medic

Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas

Brian’s Pick: Amanda Ribas

Kenny’s Pick: Luana Pinheiro

Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre

Brian’s Pick: Payton Talbott

Kenny’s Pick: Payton Talbott

Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt

Brian’s Pick: Chase Hooper

Kenny’s Pick: Jordan Leavitt

Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews

Brian’s Pick: Michael Morales

Kenny’s Pick: Jake Matthews

Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Brian’s Pick: Brendan Allen

Kenny’s Pick: Brendan Allen

