UFC Picks Today: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig on The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. Plus, the guys recap UFC 295 with MMA coach Ray Longo, and former UFC fighter Brian Stann joins the show to discuss the UFC’s growth and more.
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig Picks
Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito
Brian’s Pick: Joanderson Brito
Kenny’s Pick: Joanderson Brito
Jonny Parsons vs. Uros Medic
Brian’s Pick: Uros Medic
Kenny’s Pick: Uros Medic
Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas
Brian’s Pick: Amanda Ribas
Kenny’s Pick: Luana Pinheiro
Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre
Brian’s Pick: Payton Talbott
Kenny’s Pick: Payton Talbott
Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt
Brian’s Pick: Chase Hooper
Kenny’s Pick: Jordan Leavitt
Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews
Brian’s Pick: Michael Morales
Kenny’s Pick: Jake Matthews
Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig
Brian’s Pick: Brendan Allen
Kenny’s Pick: Brendan Allen
