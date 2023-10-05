UFC Picks Today: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green on The Anik & Florian Podcast

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings in the UFC, take listener calls, and interview personalities from all over the world.

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. Plus, UFC fighter Grant Dawson, who is fighting in the main event this week, joins the show to discuss his upcoming fight against Bobby Green.

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green Picks

Editor’s note: Montel Jackson vs. Chris Gutierrez has been removed from Saturday’s card.

Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo

Brian’s Pick: Alexander Hernandez

Kenny’s Pick: Bill Algeo

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Brian’s Pick: Drew Dober

Kenny’s Pick: Ricky Glenn

Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley

Brian’s Pick: Joaquin Buckley

Kenny’s Pick: Joaquin Buckley

Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Brian’s Pick: Joe Pyfer

Kenny’s Pick: Joe Pyfer

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Brian’s Pick: Grant Dawson

Kenny’s Pick: Grant Dawson

